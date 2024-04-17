WATCH LIVE

Arson suspected following fire at Madera playground

Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Madera Police believe a fire at a Madera playground Tuesday night may be an act of arson.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Police believe a fire at a Madera playground may be an act of arson.

Officers were called out to the John W. Wells Youth Center Tuesday night on 5th and Flume Streets.

About a quarter of the structure was destroyed by the flames.

City officials say this is the second incident of a playground fire in Madera this week, following a fire at the Rotary Park playground last Sunday.

Investigators also found evidence that accelerants may have been used in both cases.

There's no word of any arrests in either incident.

