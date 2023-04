Traffic collision blocking roads in Madera, use alternate route

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Police Department is investigating what it calls a "serious traffic accident".

Authorities are asking residents to avoid Granada Drive between Riverview Drive and Sunset Avenue.

Madera police, CAL FIRE and Pistoresi ambulance are currently on scene.

Action News has reached out to the Madera Police Department for information and are waiting to hear back.

