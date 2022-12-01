Madera Unified gives Student Champion Investment, $5,000 payment to employees

A North Valley school district is taking action to say thank you to their employees in a big way.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley school district is taking action to say thank you to their employees in a big way.

The Student Champion Investment is a one-time payment of $5,000 to every contracted employee in Madera Unified School District.

Head custodian Shirley Williams says she was speechless when she learned about the Student Champion Investment.

"When I found out, I was over the top. I was ecstatic. I could not believe it," said Williams.

Williams says with her upcoming retirement and the holidays, she was concerned about finances.

"I was praying when I decided I wanted to retire back in August, I prayed specifically for a financial breakthrough," said Williams.

For Williams, an employee of 17 years, it was the Christmas miracle she was waiting for.

"I'm very, very proud," said Williams. "I'm very proud to say we're here at Madera Unified School District and they're giving us this for being student champions."

Madera Unified staff say they want all their employees to feel the same.

"We want them to know their contribution matters to this board, it matters to this community and we see the extra efforts they're making," said Madera Unified Superintendent Todd Lile.

Roughly 2,400 employees will receive the payment. The $12 million investment will come from the Local Control Funding Formula. As for Williams, she says she'll use some of the money to visit her grandkids in Texas this Christmas.