Madera Unified robotics team headed to Texas to defend championship

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Unified's MadTown Robotics Team is gearing up to head to Texas next week.

The team will compete at the World FIRST Robotics Competition, and they're hoping to defend their title.

"We actually have a good chance of winning as long as we make sure everything is running perfectly, we're on our A game," shared junior Areli Venegas. "Super nervous anything could be in our way for that."

Venegas is one of about 30 students who are part of MadTown. The team is made up of four Madera Unified high schools -- which include Mathilda Torres, Madera, Madera South and Sherman Thomas.

More than 600 teams from around the world will go head-to-head in Houston.

Their robots have to complete tasks such as shooting or dropping a ring into a designated area for points.

One of the team's mentors said students are learning more than just skills in science, math and technology.

"We want them to be well-rounded individuals," RC said. "Not only have the leadership component, engineering, the critical thinking, all the soft skills that go together with working as a team to build a project."

According to Venegas, everyone on the team has been putting in the time and effort these last several months because they're all focused on one common goal.

"The only goal we have in our head is we have to win," she said.

The team won the world championship title in 2022 and 2023. They're confident the hard work they've put in will result in their third win.

The world championship will stream online from April 17-20.

