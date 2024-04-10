The award is given out each year to an elementary, middle and high school educator who exemplifies excellence.

Madera Unified teacher named CA League of Educators Elementary School Educator of the Year

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fifth grade teacher in Madera Unified was recently recognized for her hard work and dedication to her students.

Elizabeth Ochoa has been teaching at James Monroe Elementary School in Madera for 23 years.

She uses her own upbringing to inspire her fifth grade students.

She was one of 11 children, raised by a single mother, in south central Los Angeles.

"I want them to let them know that so much is possible for them," Ochoa said.

She shares stories of her life to help connect while teaching the curriculum.

It's the bond with her students that inspired James Monroe Principal Leonard Perez to nominate Mrs. Ochoa as a candidate for the California League of Educators - Educator of the Year award.

"I think the main thing that stands out, Mrs. Ochoa, not only does she have high expectations of her students, but she had high expectations of herself, her colleagues and administration," Perez said.

The CLE Educator of the Year award is given out each year to an elementary, middle and high school educator who exemplifies excellence.

Ochoa was named a top 10 nominee for the region and moved on to regional competition.

Each of the nominees had to give a speech, were scored and Ochoa came out on top.

"I was in complete shock when they announced my name. I was like - truly honored. Truly honored." Ochoa said.

From there, she moved on to the state competition, where she was challenged to give another speech.

Her principal, Mr. Perez, was in the crowd.

She was the first to go, but he didn't need to hear any of the other speakers to know the results.

"I turned to my supervisor who was there, Mr. Rodriguez. I said, 'Oh yea, she won.' I was that confident," Perez said.

He was right.

Ochoa was named CLE's Elementary School Educator of the year.

A first for any Madera Unified educator.

Ochoa says the honor feels good to let the community know they can do whatever they put their mind to.

"It takes hard work, a strong work ethic, a commitment and most importantly, not letting anything get in your way," Ochoa said.

Principal Perez also wanted to recognize and extend his appreciation for the continued support of Madera Unified Superintendent Todd Lile, Assoc. Superintendent Oracio Rodriguez and the MUSD Board of Trustees.

Perez says the impact of the award Mrs. Ochoa won stretches far beyond her classroom.

"I think it's a win - not only for James Monroe, Madera Unified but for the City of Madera and she's putting the city of Madera on the map," Perez said.

Mrs. Ochoa says she hopes that this award serves as an inspiration to other teachers when they have a hard day that they stick with it and do the best they can.

