Make-A-Wish Foundation launches new 'Wishmakers Wanted' campaign

NEW YORK CITY -- For 44 years, Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to deliver joy when it's needed most to "Wish Kids" and their families.

On Thursday, The Make-A-Wish Foundation launched its new "Wishmakers Wanted" campaign.

Wishmakers can be corporations, celebrities, donors or volunteers.

"Wish Kids" and their families joined us Thursday afternoon our studios.

April 29 is World Wish Day.

It is the anniversary of the wish that inspired the foundation decades ago.

Disney is honored to be the world's largest wish granter for Make-A-Wish.

Historically in the United States, one out of every two wishes granted through Make-A-Wish has been a Disney wish.

Disney is the parent company of ABC OTV stations.