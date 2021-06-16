Three Central California colleges receive donations from MacKenzie Scott

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is making more massive donations and the recipients include three Central California campuses.On Tuesday, Scott and her new husband announced the donation of $2.7 billion to 286 different organizations.The list includes UC Merced, West Hills College Lemoore, and Porterville College.UC Merced says the $20 million it is receiving is the largest philanthropic gift in campus history.Porterville College says it is receiving $7 million that will be used to educate underserved students and communities.Scott is one of the richest women in the world and has become known for her multi-billion dollar donations to charities and racial equity issues.Since her divorce from Bezos in July of last year, Scott has donated a total of $8.5 billion.