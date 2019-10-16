crime

Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Fresno

Fresno Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Fresno.

Officers say a man and a woman in their seventies were each found by their daughter with a single gunshot wound to their head at home on B Street and Inyo.

Police believe the man shot the woman before shooting himself.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for Action News.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtowncrimefresno downtownmurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools
Accused of killing estranged wife and her mother, Alan Dupras dies in custody
Fresno State crime report: Burglaries down, domestic violence up
Northern California man tells police he killed 4 people
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 5 injured in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County
12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools
Washington Nationals heading to World Series after sweeping Cardinals
Accused of killing estranged wife and her mother, Alan Dupras dies in custody
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
Fresno County road closed, homes evacuated due to gas leak
'It's surreal leaving:' Jerry Dyer's last day as Fresno police chief
Show More
Evidence of sexual abuse mounts against Fresno Anglican priest, defense dismisses it
City leaders: State's homelessness crisis caused by more than lack of housing
Fresno FC head to playoffs as future of season remains uncertain
15-year-old teen vandalized Vietnam War Memorial, police say
Crews battle fire at NorCal Energy facility
More TOP STORIES News