Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Fresno.
Officers say a man and a woman in their seventies were each found by their daughter with a single gunshot wound to their head at home on B Street and Inyo.
Police believe the man shot the woman before shooting himself.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for Action News.
