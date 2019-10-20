attempted robbery

Man arrested for attempted robbery outside Visalia Walmart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police say a man resisted arrest after officers were called for an attempted robbery outside of a Walmart Saturday night.

Officials say 23-year-old Andre Rhodes was "aggressively" walked up to customers outside of the store on East Noble Avenue and tried to take a person's cell phone when they called 911.

Rhodes resisted officers but was eventually taken into custody. No one was injured.

He was booked in the Tulare County Pretrial Facility where he faces charges of attempted robbery, resisting arrest, obstructing 911 phone use.
