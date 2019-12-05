crime

Man arrested while on his way to commit murder, police say

Maldonado was arrested and booked into the Merced County jail on several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and criminal threats. (Atwater Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested while on his way to commit a murder in Atwater, according to police.

Atwater Police say officers responded to a dispute at a home on Kim Avenue Wednesday night, where they learned Ramon Maldonado had threatened to kill his girlfriend's ex and his family during a fight over childcare.

Officials say Maldonado had also threatened the victim with pictures of weapons over FaceTime trying to dissuade him from contacting the police.

Officers later found Maldonado driving near the victim's home, and discovered a loaded Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol under the driver's seat along with latex gloves.

He was arrested and booked into the Merced County jail on several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and criminal threats.

Police say Maldonado had been out on bail for a previous case of aggravated kidnapping out of Stanislaus County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atwatermerced countyarrestcrimeattempted murderthreat
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Have You Seen Him: AM/PM Robbery
2 young kids in critical condition after Visalia police chase ends in crash
Truck filled with Christmas decorations stolen from business
Clovis Police looking for suspect behind late-night drive-by shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in Merced County
18,000 Fresno Co. residents to lose access to food stamps
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Couple caught on camera stealing from Fresno camera store
Mom upset with son's haircut slams car into barber shop, police say
Suspected DUI driver leads police on chase in Visalia
20 women suing Lyft claim they were sexually assaulted, raped by company's drivers
Show More
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
Newsom releases millions for homelessness crisis
Kid Rock's eatery closing after anti-Oprah rant
Rapper kept 12 women in home for prostitution: Prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News