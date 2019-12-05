Man arrested while on his way to commit murder, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested while on his way to commit a murder in Atwater, according to police.Atwater Police say officers responded to a dispute at a home on Kim Avenue Wednesday night, where they learned Ramon Maldonado had threatened to kill his girlfriend's ex and his family during a fight over childcare.Officials say Maldonado had also threatened the victim with pictures of weapons over FaceTime trying to dissuade him from contacting the police.Officers later found Maldonado driving near the victim's home, and discovered a loaded Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol under the driver's seat along with latex gloves.He was arrested and booked into the Merced County jail on several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and criminal threats.Police say Maldonado had been out on bail for a previous case of aggravated kidnapping out of Stanislaus County.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384.