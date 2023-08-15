Man may have suffered medical emergency before crashing into NE Fresno home: Officials

Officials believe the driver may have suffered from a medical issue before the crash.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after crashing a truck into a northeast Fresno home, sparking a fire.

Shortly after 9:30 am Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a home within a gated community on Medinah Circle off Olympic and International Avenues -- that's near the Fort Washington Golf and Country Club.

Fire officials say a truck drove through the security gate of the community and crashed into the garage of a home.

Neighbors pulled the driver from the truck, and he was taken to the hospital.

His condition has not been released.

Officials say the truck collided with the gas meter, igniting a fire that spread to the attic of the house.

Crews were able to contain the flames to the attic space.

They say the home has significant water damage.