Man dies after being ejected from car during crash near Yosemite

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly crash near Yosemite National Park.Officers say a man was driving a 1991 Chevy SUV when for an unknown reason lost control of the vehicle on Highway 140 near Crane Creek Road Sunday night.The man's SUV went off the roadway and down a steep embankment. The victim was thrown from the vehicle and the SUV came to a rest upside down, partially submerged in the Merced River.Yosemite National Park employees and Mariposa County Search and Rescue team responded to the crash and pronounced the man dead on scene.The CHP says it's unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.However, officers say the roadway was wet at the time of the crash and don't know if the man was wearing a seatbelt during the collision.