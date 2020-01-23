Man dies after drive-by shooter opens fire in Exeter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Exeter homicide detectives are investigating after a man died in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night.Officers received reports of a shooting victim in the area of Filbert Road and Maple Street at around 8:00 p.m.Witnesses told investigators the 58-year-old man had been standing outside when a car pulled up and opened fire, hitting him multiple times.The man was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. His name has not been released.Police say the bullets hit a nearby house, causing a window to break and one man to be hit with glass. He suffered minor injuries.Anyone with information is asked to contact Exeter police detectives at 559-733-6218 or 559-592-3103.