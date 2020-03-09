55-year-old man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Tulare County on Sunday night.The CHP says a man was found unresponsive in the roadway of Road 124 south of Risley Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.The man, identified as 55-year-old Jesus Meza, died at the scene.Investigators have not determined the make or model of the vehicle that hit Meza, but say the driver headed south.Anyone with information is asked to contact California Highway Patrol Visalia at 559-734-6767.