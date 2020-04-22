fresno central

Man found with gunshot wound in crashed car in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have identified the man who was found with a gunshot wound inside a crashed car in central Fresno as Michael Smith, 31, of North Fork.

Officers responded to the crash near Dakota and Thorne Avenues just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say when medical personnel arrived, they found Smith inside the car with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Fresno Police have identified the man who was found with a gunshot wound inside a crashed car in central Fresno as Michael Smith, 31, of North Fork.



It's not yet clear where the shooting took place, but investigators believe it happened near where Smith's car crashed.

Police are now searching for the suspect who shot Smith. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

This is Fresno's ninth murder this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcar accidentshootingfresno central
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO CENTRAL
Central Fresno supermarket owner thinks graffiti on walls is linked to argument
Police: Man shot twice in face while driving to get food in east central Fresno
Man stabbed in central Fresno, suspect arrested
Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dispatcher with Fresno County Sheriff's Office tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Saint Agnes Medical Center furloughs 175 employees
CHP Visalia sees 378% increase in citations for speeding over 100 mph
Man pulled out of fire at northwest Fresno apartment, hospitalized
Family mourns man killed in crash with runaway driver
Insanity plea dropped, death penalty dropped in Kori Muhammad murder trial
Show More
116 small businesses chosen for Fresno's $750,000 loan program
How local car dealerships are adapting to COVID-19
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash near Fresno, Tulare county line
Valley workers face stress, technological hurdles in trying to get unemployment benefits
More TOP STORIES News