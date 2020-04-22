Man found with gunshot wound in crashed car in central Fresno identified

Fresno Police have identified the man who was found with a gunshot wound inside a crashed car in central Fresno as Michael Smith, 31, of North Fork.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have identified the man who was found with a gunshot wound inside a crashed car in central Fresno as Michael Smith, 31, of North Fork.Officers responded to the crash near Dakota and Thorne Avenues just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.They say when medical personnel arrived, they found Smith inside the car with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.It's not yet clear where the shooting took place, but investigators believe it happened near where Smith's car crashed.Police are now searching for the suspect who shot Smith. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.This is Fresno's ninth murder this year.