Man high on controlled substance stabbed co-worker with pruning shears, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after Kings County sheriff's officials say he stabbed his co-worker while under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine on Wednesday afternoon.Sheriff's deputies found the 56-year-old victim with a stab wound in his back in the area of Highway 198 and 1 1/2 Avenue in Hanford at around noon.The man told investigators his co-worker, 50-year-old Sergio Gonzales De Los Santos, stabbed him with a pair of pruning shears.Deputies say Gonzales De Los Santos had consumed several cans of beer and taken meth during the workday. He yelled at the victim, accusing him of killing his son, right before he stabbed him.The 56-year-old man was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, but his condition has not been released.Investigators say Gonzales De Los Santos's son had not been harmed.Gonzales De Los Santos was booked into the Kings County jail for assault with a deadly weapon and being under the influence of a controlled substance.