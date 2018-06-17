Man hospitalized after being shot while walking home from store

Community Regional Medical Center called police regarding a 70-year-old gunshot victim that was dropped off in the emergency room at 9:30 p.m.Investigators are not releasing his identify but they did say they tracked down his address to try to figure out what happened.The victim said he was walking home from the store when he heard two gunshots and noticed he had been shot in the leg.Authorities say he does not know where the shots came from so right now police working from the house where there was a trail of blood.Investigators found a bullet hole in a nearby RV but they do not know if it is related.Police are going door to door searching for witnesses. They are asking for the public's help. If you saw anything or heard anything you are asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.