drive by shooting

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger Police are looking for the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened at around noon near Bethel Avenue and 5th Street.

According to officials, the shooting involved two vehicles that were in a neighborhood. Police say someone in the suspect's vehicle opened fire, hitting a man who was in the passenger seat of the other car.

Investigators say the victim appears to be in his 20s. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

A description of the suspect's vehicle is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Sanger Police at 559-875-8522.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangersangerdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno
Man shot in SE Fresno while waiting for marijuana delivery
Drive-by shooter opens fire at family's southwest Fresno home
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No major injuries suffered after fiery crash in southeast Fresno
Fresno hit by 3 armed robberies within a few hours
Kings County sheriff's employee arrested for sex crime, harassment
Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
New restaurants open at Cedar and Herndon in northeast Fresno
Man with history of domestic violence to stand trial for Fresno mom's murder
Valley Focus: Girl Scouts have new cookie buyout program
Show More
Pete Buttigieg makes stop at Central Valley
Americans lost $201M to romance scams in 2019, FTC says
Men-only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, found dead in London at 40
Valley Catholic priest accused of abuse will not face charges
More TOP STORIES News