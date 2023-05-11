WATCH LIVE

1 hospitalized following drive-by shooting in Central Fresno

Thursday, May 11, 2023 10:08PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Central Fresno.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Voorman and Park Avenues Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators say the man was bringing in trash cans when a blue sedan with an unknown amount of people inside drove by and opened fire.

No one else was hurt.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting put nearby Lowell Elementary on a brief lockdown.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

