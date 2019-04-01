Man in wheelchair hit and killed by car in Central Fresno

An investigation is underway into a deadly Central Fresno crash that claimed the life of a man in a wheelchair.Authorities are now trying to figure out why he was in the middle of the dark road earlier this morning.The crash happened just before six at Cedar near Fountain Way.Police say the the man that was struck was wearing dark clothing and the driver said he just didn't see him.The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.The driver stayed after the collision and is cooperating with authorities.A witness told police he saw the man in the wheelchair an hour before the crash and even warned him about the dangers of being close to the roadway.Investigators closed down the intersection for several hours to collect evidence and reconstruct the crash scene.