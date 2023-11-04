Man killed after wrong-way DUI driver crashes on Highway 180 in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after a wrong-way DUI driver crashed on Highway 180 near Armstrong Avenue early Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol Officers responded to the collision just before 12:30 a.m.

Officers say a white Honda driven by 30-year-old Vikash Kumar was going the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Highway 180.

A Buick Enclave, driven by a 33-year-old traveling west, collided with the Honda when Kumar attempted to make a U-turn to correct himself.

The Buick hit the Honda on the passenger side, critically injuring a man riding with Kumar.

The passenger was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say Kumar was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Upon his release, Kumar will be booked into the Fresno County Jail and charged with felony manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The westbound lanes of Highway 180 were shut down for about two hours, but have reopened.

The CHP is still investigating the crash.