Man recovering after being stabbed in central Fresno

Police are searching for the people accused of stabbing a man in central Fresno.

Police are searching for the people accused of stabbing a man in central Fresno.

Police are searching for the people accused of stabbing a man in central Fresno.

Police are searching for the people accused of stabbing a man in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the people accused of stabbing a man in central Fresno.

Officers were called to Community Regional Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night for a 35-year-old man who walked in with a stab wound.

He told officers he was walking near Belmont and San Pablo avenues when two men attacked him.

The three were in a struggle and that's when the man says he was stabbed in the leg.

Police say they have not yet found a motive in the stabbing and are investigating.