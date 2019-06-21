car crash

Man rescued after car crashes into a Tulare County canal

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent a car into a Tulare County canal and left at least one person injured.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. Friday near Road 144 and Avenue 400 east of Cutler.

Officers say two cars collided on Road 144 sending one of them into the canal. A person who saw the crash happen stopped and jumped into the canal to rescue a man.

When the victim was pulled from the water he was unconscious but still breathing. He was flown to a hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

Officers say they believe there is no one else in the submerged vehicle but they are sending a dive team in to double check.
