Dramatic video shows man rescued by helicopter off Bay Area cliff; minutes away from losing grip

SAUSALITO, Calif. -- Rescuers from Southern Marin Fire Department and Sonoma County Sheriff's Office lifted a man off a cliff Sunday night near the Battery Alexander trail in the Marin Headlands. They said he was 120 feet down the cliff and clinging to the side.

"The victim was about 40 feet off the water line," said Jason Golden, Battalion Chief with Southern Marin Fire. "The tide was coming up and he was stuck on the cliff."

Video from the Sonoma County Sheriff's office shows rescuers being lowered down from a helicopter. They then grab the stranded man and lift up to safety. If they didn't reach him, his life would have been in danger.

"It was just a much faster operation to use a helicopter," Golden said. "And the individual was starting to lose their grip."

He says the man tried to climb back up, but couldn't get close to the top of the cliff.

"The rescuer afterwards speaking with him said that was one of the most precarious rescues because of how the victim was grabbing on and how quickly they were to letting go," Golden said.

The Batter Alexander trail is right next to the ocean. The trail is near many steep cliffs. Golden says many people visit the trail this time of year because the weather is nice.

However, he says people sometimes fall off. He wants everyone to remember to stay away from the edges.

"Unfortunately we lose probably 1 to 2 people falling off these cliffs," he said. "Please be very careful when you get to the cliffs. Don't go up close to the edge and please don't try and climb up."