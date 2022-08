Man opens fire on family members in Squaw Valley, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who they say opened fire on his family members in Squaw Valley.

Deputies were called to a home on Pepperweed Road and Partridge Lane just after 8:30 Friday night.

When they arrived, they heard shots being fired from inside the home.

The family living there was able to get out uninjured.

The SWAT team believes the shooter, who's part of the family, is hiding in the house or another building on the property.