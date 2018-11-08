Man shot in Atwater, search for suspect is ongoing

The search is on for a gunman in the North Valley after a man was found shot in an Atwater neighborhood.Police say they got a call for shots fired at around 8:45 Thursday night at Elm near Fifth Street.There they found a 32-year old man suffering from gunshot wounds.He was flown by helicopter to a Modesto hospital where he's expected to survive.Detectives have interviewed the victim and are not yet releasing a motive for the attack.