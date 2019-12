Fresno Police on the lookout for suspects who drove up and shot a man who was outside of his home at Angus and Dakota. Bullet went right through his leg. pic.twitter.com/koghToFRwb — Dale Yurong (@DaleYurongABC30) December 9, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for the suspects who shot a man outside his central Fresno home Monday morning.Officers say the suspects drove up to the home on Angus Street near Dakota Avenue and opened fire at around 10:20 a.m.The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and is expected to be OK.