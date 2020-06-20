Man shot in Sanger, suspect still at large

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Sanger Saturday afternoon.Authorities say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. near Faller Ave. and 10th St. when two men got into an argument.The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim at least once. The victim is believed to be in his late 20's.He was taken by ambulance to Community Regional Medical Center, and his condition is unknown.Sanger Police have not released a suspect description or the relationship between the two men at this time. They say detectives are following leads as the investigation continues.