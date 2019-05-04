hit and run

Man who shot and killed stepson did it to defend his wife, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New details have emerged in the case of a man shooting and killing his stepson in Central Fresno.

According to a police report, 42-year-old Elden Baker became enraged Thursday night and started slamming his face and head into the refrigerator.

The report says Baker then turned his anger towards his mom and began assaulting her while forcing her to the floor. Officers say the mom has a medical condition which could become life-threatening if attacked in such a manner.

Police say that's when 62-year-old Steven Perry, Baker's stepdad, attempted to 'physically' protect his wife. After that didn't work, Perry took out a gun and shot Baker ultimately killing him.

Investigators say both Perry and Baker's mother sustained visible injuries in the altercation.

Police say the case has not yet been determined to be self-defense and is still being investigated as a homicide.

Perry is a former reserve deputy with Tulare County and has been released from police custody with no charges filed against him at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is being asked to Homicide Detectives Loren Kasten at 621- 2443 or Manuel Romero at 621- 2451 with information regarding this investigation under Fresno PD Case# 19-29145.
