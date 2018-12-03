Manhunt underway for 4 suspects involved in Tower District hit and run

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The manhunt is on for a number of suspects following a hit and run that took place over the weekend in Fresno's Tower District.
Fresno Police have confirmed that they've found the car used to hit John Rodriguez.
Rodriguez remains unconscious at Community Regional Medical Center after getting into a physical altercation just before he was struck by a vehicle heading west bound on Olive avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Bobby Salazar's in the Tower District.
He has undergone surgery and has received significant trauma to the head," said Chief Jerry Dyer, Fresno Police Department.
This is more than a hit and run collision
It actually involved a fight between Rodriguez and this man seen here wearing a sweatshirt with a Nike logo on the front
Investigators need the public's help in identifying him after they say he knocked Rodriguez to the ground just before he was hit by a white sedan out of view from cameras.
While he was lying in the road attempting to get up a vehicle traveling west bound struck Rodriguez and that Chrysler continued west bound fleeing that hit and run scene." Chief Dyer said.
Police are now searching for the man who knocked Rodriguez to the ground as well as the driver and three passengers of the white Chrysler 300 who hit the victim and fled the scene
"We have potential charges of assault with a deadly weapon against the suspect in the Nike sweatshirt. We also have felony hit and run charges the driver of that Chrysler 300," Dyer said.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the Tower District as well as video from a nearby store of the female driver and her three passengers shortly after the alleged hit and run took place
"We're hopeful that those individuals in the vehicle will know the importance of this case and will be calling our department," Dyer said.
Rodriguez remains in the hospital.
There have been 39 traffic fatalities this years in the city of Fresno -- 25 of those involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian