Portugal president pays visit to Merced County town of Gustine

President de Sousa took part in a meet and greet with invited guests and was presented with a key to the city.

Gustine was founded as a Portuguese dairy community and is home to the largest Portuguese Festa celebrations in the Western US.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The President of Portugal is visiting Merced County.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrived in Gustine Sunday afternoon.

It's the first time a sitting president from another country has visited the city.

Members of the public gathered around the Gustine Pentecost Society Hall to see his arrival.

