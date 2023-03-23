Mariachi Festival coming to Save Mart Center in May

President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval said $100,000 was raised last year through the festival to help fund scholarships.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has announced that the second annual Mariachi Festival will be happening at the Save Mart Center on May 6.

Some of the groups performing include Mariachi Los Camperos De Jesús "Chuy" Guzmán, Mariachi Los Reyes, Ana Barbara, and Majo Aguilar.

"I'm thrilled that Fresno State's second annual Mariachi Festival will entertain audiences with world-renowned artists," he said in a statement.

