Mariachi Festival coming to Save Mart Center in May

President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval said $100,000 was raised last year through the festival to help fund scholarships.

Thursday, March 23, 2023 2:11PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has announced that the second annual Mariachi Festival will be happening at the Save Mart Center on May 6.

Some of the groups performing include Mariachi Los Camperos De Jesús "Chuy" Guzmán, Mariachi Los Reyes, Ana Barbara, and Majo Aguilar.

"I'm thrilled that Fresno State's second annual Mariachi Festival will entertain audiences with world-renowned artists," he said in a statement.

For more information, visit the Save Mart Center's website.

