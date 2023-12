Dozens of students spent their lunch hour Thursday learning all about journalism with Action News anchor Jessica Harrington.

Mariposa Co. High School students attend 'Lunch & Learn' with Action News Anchor Jessica Harrington

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of students spent their lunch hour Thursday learning all about journalism.

Action News AM LIVE Anchor Jessica Harrington visited the students at Mariposa County High School to discuss broadcast journalism.

Jessica explained the various positions in a newsroom.

She also explained her path from high school to college to career.

They wrapped up their time together with a question and answer session and a few selfies.