Mariposa County school cancels classes Friday due to face mask issue

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A clash over masks is forcing a Mariposa County school to cancel classes.

Woodland Elementary has announced school is canceled Friday due to health and safety concerns.

The Mariposa County Unified School District issued a statement about the closure.

The district says that effective Monday, February 28, any student who does not wear a mask to school will be sent home.

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese addressed the school closure and masking tensions in a Facebook post.

He says the sheriff's office has no control over face covering policies.

He also called on parents and Woodland Elementary leaders to find a smooth way to work out disagreements over mask guidelines.
