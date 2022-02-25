Mariposa County school cancels classes Friday due to face mask issue

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A clash over masks is forcing a Mariposa County school to cancel classes.
Woodland Elementary has announced school is canceled Friday due to health and safety concerns.
The Mariposa County Unified School District issued a statement about the closure.
The district says that effective Monday, February 28, any student who does not wear a mask to school will be sent home.
Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese addressed the school closure and masking tensions in a Facebook post.
He says the sheriff's office has no control over face covering policies.
He also called on parents and Woodland Elementary leaders to find a smooth way to work out disagreements over mask guidelines.
