Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes near Mariposa, USGS says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook near the Mariposa area Sunday afternoon.

The USGS says it happened about 20 kilometers south-southwest of the city just before 3 pm.

No injuries or damage have been reported at this time.

