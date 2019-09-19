house fire

Married couple dies days after being pulled from central Fresno house fire: Sheriff

Two people suffered critical injuries when a house caught fire in central Fresno early Saturday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a man and a woman who were pulled from a central Fresno house fire have died.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Mo Phengsouvanhthong, 57, and Boua Inmathong, 59, passed away as a result of their injuries on Sept. 16.

The married couple were in the back end of a house on East Hedges Avenue when it went up in flames in the early morning hours of Sept. 14.

Their roommate told Action News he thought he was the only on in the house when the first started.

However, Phengsouvanhthong and Inmathong were in the back end of the home.

Fresno Fire made the discovery about 8 minutes after they arrived.

"Had we have been told right away that somebody was in the backroom that would have been our number one priority," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tim Fulmer.

Fulmer says had there been functioning fire alarms in the home they all could have made it out safely.

"There were no working smoke detectors in the house, which if there were all occupants would have been alerted," he said.

According to investigators, the fire started in a restroom and they believe the cause may have been some kind of open flame, like a candle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centraldeadly firehouse fireaccidentinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Fire damages Visalia home, neighbor's garage, officials say
Fire causes extensive damage to northwest Fresno room
2 critically injured in central Fresno fire
East central Fresno house fire leaves thousands of dollars in damage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
Merced student hit by car, seriously injured while riding bike to school
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening floods slam Texas
Colt suspends production of AR-15 for civilian market
Teen arrested in fatal stabbing of boy that dozens filmed as he bled to death
LIVE: Ed Buck to face federal charges in man's OD death in WeHo
Show More
Calif. vows to fight to keep higher emission standards
Clovis woman grieves for husband killed in crash with Tesla
Mom fights to improve mental health care after son dies of suicide
UFOs are real, US Navy says
Central California SPCA to focus on vet services
More TOP STORIES News