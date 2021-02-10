crash

2 killed in southwest Fresno crash, road closed for investigation, police say

Police have the intersection of Jensen Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard blocked while officers continue their investigation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a deadly crash in southwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 5:30 am on Jensen Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Investigators say two people are dead. Further information regarding what led up to the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
