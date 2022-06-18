Valley family sees big success with organic peaches throughout state

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Farming is a family affair for the Masumotos.Everyone from David's son, Korio and daughter, Nikiko to his wife, Marcy gets involved with packing organic peaches so they can be shipped all over the state."It makes you realize the power of relationships and that's what we want to do more than anything else," David said."There's just nothing quite like both the challenge and the richness of working with family," Nikiko said.At some point, the adult kids will take over the farm.Nikiko introduced a drive-thru on Thursdays and Sundays so people could pick up boxes of fresh fruit in Del Rey. Her dad wasn't sold on the idea.Neither had any idea how far people would come for the peaches and nectarines."Oh my gosh, it's amazing," Nikiko said. "When we started it, we originally imagined it was mostly for our local folks and neighbors -- Fresno, Sanger. Fowler, Clovis. Then right away, people started driving from San Francisco, LA."Mas says more consumers seek a deeper connection to the people who grow the food.Online sales picked up during the pandemic for items like these little peaches - the Gold Dust variety.The naturally small peaches are just as tasty as the larger varieties.The industry, like the weather, is unpredictable.David has even come up with his own definition of an "optimist' -- one who accepts the unknown."We're in a drought -- accept that and that's how you become optimistic because you accept the unknown as part of life," he said.Farmers always roll with the punches but Mas Masumoto is also a deep thinker and the author of several books.