Kitchen fire sparks at McDonald's in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters have controlled a fire that broke out at a McDonald's in Clovis.

The fire happened at about 8 am Wednesday at the location on Ashlan and Clovis.

Smoke could be seen coming from the top of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers should expect delays in the area while crews continue to clean up.