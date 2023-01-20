McSwain Union Elementary School District campuses to reopen Monday after flood damage

Officials say the water did not get into the classrooms but did surround the east and west campuses.

Preparations were underway Wednesday as the McSwain Union Elementary School District worked to get nearly 900 students back at their desks by Monday morning.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- All campuses in McSwain Union Elementary School District are set to reopen on Monday, January 23, after recovery from flood damage.

Now that the sun is shining and the water has receded, school officials are making sure students not only have physical access to their school, but that they're emotionally ready to come back.

For nearly the last two weeks, many towns surrounding the district in Merced County dealt with severe flooding from an atmospheric river in the Central Valley.

In addition to building accelerated instruction plans to make up for missed school days, teachers also spent time getting trained in meeting the emotional needs of students who were either directly or indirectly impacted by flooding.

