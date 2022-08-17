Group officially launches campaign for Measure E that would benefit Fresno State

The group proposing a new tax for Fresno County residents that would benefit Fresno State officially launched its campaign on Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The group proposing a new tax for Fresno County residents that would benefit Fresno State officially launched its campaign on Wednesday.

The Fresno State Improvement Zone Committee is asking voters to support a .02 percent tax across the county.

The money will be used to provide scholarships to low-income students, expand access to programs such as nursing, agriculture, and engineering and provide repairs and upgrades to academic and athletic facilities.

If approved, the measure is expected to bring in an estimated $36 million each year.

A citizens oversight committee would also be appointed to ensure the money is spent in line with how the measure was written.

Opponents of the measure believe the money will just be spent on the football team.

Others claim student housing and food insecurity issues need to be addressed first.

Some say they don't want to pay another tax.

Measure E will go before voters in November.