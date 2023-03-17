Medi-Cal members must renew coverage by April 1

Medi-Cal members are encouraged to update their information to avoid losing health coverage.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Medi-Cal members are encouraged to update their information to avoid losing health coverage.

For the first time in almost three years, Medi-Cal members will have to prove they qualify for the health benefits.

"Through the public health emergency, the federal government has waived the annual requirement for states to annually verify eligibility for Medi-Cal. This is a process called redetermination. So during the public health emergency, all members had continuous coverage for medical," explained Mildred Pena. "Now they're going to resume the original verification process for all members."

Pena is the Senior Director of Strategy & Execution at Health Net, which provides health plans to Fresno County. The company has launched a campaign called "Review to Renew," where they are reaching out to remind members about the deadline.

According to the California Department of Health Care Services, hundreds of thousands of Central California residents are enrolled in Medi-Cal.

They have until April 1 to update their information for a continuation of coverage.

"They should be looking out for a yellow envelope to come to their home," Pena said. "In there, they should be able to fill out the information and send it out in the time identified in the form. Most of the information that's going to be asked is proof of income, proof of address and identification. Please know that, if they're not citizens, they are still eligible for Medi-Cal."

Pena said it's important members take action now because waiting later puts their health at risk.

"Maintaining health coverage really helps Californians stay healthy and live lives to their fullest," she said.

Information on eligibility requirements and how to renew coverage can be found on the BenefitsCal website.

