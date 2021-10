FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattled western Fresno County Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey The USGS reported the temblor shook west of Mendota and 15 miles south of Dos Palos around 1:18 pm.It wasn't immediately clear if there is any damage.On Monday, several small earthquakes were reported in the Los Angeles area.