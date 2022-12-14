Mendota mayor resigns day after arrest for domestic violence charges

The mayor of Mendota has announced his resignation one day after police say he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

In a statement Monday, Mayor Rolando Castro announced his immediate resignation from the Mendota City Council for personal reasons.

Castro's resignation comes after police say he was arrested for a domestic violence incident at a home on Blanco Street early Sunday morning.

Castro was booked into the Fresno County Jail and was released after posting a $2,500 bond.