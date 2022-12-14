Mendota mayor resigns day after arrest for domestic violence charges

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The mayor of Mendota has announced his resignation one day after police say he was arrested on domestic violence charges.
In a statement Monday, Mayor Rolando Castro announced his immediate resignation from the Mendota City Council for personal reasons.
Castro's resignation comes after police say he was arrested for a domestic violence incident at a home on Blanco Street early Sunday morning.
Castro was booked into the Fresno County Jail and was released after posting a $2,500 bond.