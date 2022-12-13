Mendota Mayor Ronaldo Castro arrested on domestic violence charges

Mayor Rolando Castro was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail on domestic violence charges early Sunday morning.

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mendota Mayor Ronaldo Castro only spent a short time here at the jail before being released on bail Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Mendota Police were called to a home on Blanco Street.

Someone at that home reported an incident of domestic violence.

The suspect, mayor Castro, left.

Officers were eventually able to catch up with the 38-year-old on the road, pulled him over and arrested him.

He was taken to the Fresno County jail where he posted a $2500 bond around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office says Castro pled to a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence in 2005 for a 2004 case.

The city of Mendota declined to speak to Action News.

Mendota City Council has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Castro is scheduled to be sworn in to continue serving as an elected official in Mendota.

The city did confirm there are no changes planned to what's on the agenda.

Castro's court date is scheduled for February 23.

The district attorney's office says if the case is submitted for review, prosecutors would typically make a decision on filing charges by that date.