Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges

A school principal in Mendota has been arrested on four counts of child molestation.

The Mendota Police Department says Richard Garcia, 49, was arrested Wednesday night.

The crimes allegedly happened on campus from 2012 to 2014 when Garcia was a second-grade teacher at Washington Elementary School. Garcia is now the principal at McCabe Elementary School.

According to police, the investigation started four months ago after a young girl came forward saying she was a victim of inappropriate touching in his class. The girl also provided other information that led to the discovery of three other victims.

In an official statement from Mendota Unified, Superintendent Dr. Paul Lopez says, "While my ability to give a more detailed statement is limited due to the ongoing investigation of the allegations made against Mr. Garcia, I am working closely with the Mendota Police Department and the Fresno County District Attorney's office to ensure the safety, education, and well-being of our students remains a top priority."

Garcia has been booked into the Fresno County Jail and his bail has been set at $480,000.
