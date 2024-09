Dancing for Good: Mendota Valentine's Ball benefits local youth programs

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Mendota was feeling the love at it's Valentines Day Ball.

The community enjoyed a nice dinner that was followed by a dance with music from a live band.

The event was held at the Gonzalez Hall on Third Street.

This was put on by the Mendota Police Officers Association.

All proceeds raised from the event will benefit youth programs within the city.