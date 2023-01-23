Jim Costa helps secure over $1 million for mental health services in Valley

$1.5 million in federal funding has been secured for the 2023 budget for the Fresno Center Adult Day Health Care Center, or ADHC.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Congressman Jim Costa, the Fresno Center and health leaders will highlight a major investment into mental health services in the Valley.

Costa secured the funding to address what he calls a severe lack of appropriate mental health services in the Valley.

The federal funding will support and expand mental health services as well as a number of treatments.

Costa will be joined by representatives from the Fresno Center as well as patients at the Fresno Center.