NAMI Fresno aiming for community to discuss mental health

Mental health professionals are hoping to continue breaking the stigma surrounding talking about suicide to help with prevention.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seeking help and leaning on those around you is the first step when going through mental illness.

ABC30's "Critical State of Mind" five-part documentary focuses on mental health in California through real conversations.

Dr. Amy Parks, the Fresno Executive Director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI, says having those discussions are key for everyone.

"We are all in a mental health crisis," she said. "For our youth, suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people."

Warning signs can include talking about death or suicide, seeking self-harm and feeling hopeless to name a few.

Dr. Parks says if someone reaches out to you, it can be a hard talk to have, but do your best to listen without minimizing.

"You may not have the answers, you may not know what the resources are but that's okay," she said. "Help them find them."

She also added to check on yourself as well because it's not easy to be a helping hand.

"Remember if you are having a conversation with somebody, you can get support because that is really hard and a really heaving thing to carry," she said. "It's really important for you to reach out and get help, too."

During this National Suicide Prevention Month, NAMI is focused on bringing awareness to suicide in the community and in schools and making sure everyone knows they can call the hotline at 988, because mental health can impact everyone.

"I think it's important to remember that you are not alone," Dr. Parks said. "There are so many resources out there and so many people that want to help you. It's okay to not be okay."

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.