'Mercado Night Market' in Merced returning this week

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family-friendly event featuring local businesses, organizations and artists is returning to the North Valley this week.

Merced's first "Mercado Night Market" of the year is happening this Thursday.

There will be live music, dances, art displays and food vendors.

The theme for the year's first event is "Women's History Month."

Although March was Women's History Month, the city of Merced is looking to continue honoring those who have had a lasting impact.

It all takes place this Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm on Main Street and Canal Street in downtown Merced.

Night markets will take place the first Thursday of every other month through November.