WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

'Mercado Night Market' in Merced returning this week

There will be live music, dances, art displays and food vendors. The theme for the year's first event is "Women's History Month."

KFSN logo
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 2:18PM
'Mercado Night Market' in Merced returning this week
EMBED <>More Videos

A family-friendly event featuring local businesses, organizations and artists is returning to the North Valley this week.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family-friendly event featuring local businesses, organizations and artists is returning to the North Valley this week.

Merced's first "Mercado Night Market" of the year is happening this Thursday.

There will be live music, dances, art displays and food vendors.

The theme for the year's first event is "Women's History Month."

Although March was Women's History Month, the city of Merced is looking to continue honoring those who have had a lasting impact.

It all takes place this Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm on Main Street and Canal Street in downtown Merced.

Night markets will take place the first Thursday of every other month through November.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW